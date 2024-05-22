Drivers involved in deadly crash in Hamburg plead guilty to manslaughter charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 18-year-old Dylan J. Wiza of Williamsville pleaded guilty to first-degree vehicular manslaughter and 30-year-old Justin Trane of Hamburg pleaded guilty to second-degree vehicular manslaughter.

The district attorney's office said on August 20, 2023, Trane was driving a Chevrolet Express van north on McKinley Parkway when he collided with a Subaru Forrester driven by Wiza as the vehicle exited a parking lot and entered the northbound lane on McKinley.

Trane was the only occupant of the Chevrolet Express van and was taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Wiza was also transported to ECMC where he was treated for injuries to his head, face and pelvis.

According to the district attorney's office, a 16-year-old girl who was a front-seat passenger in Wiza's vehicle was taken by ambulance to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she was treated for a concussion and lacerations. A rear passenger, a 15-year-old girl, was unresponsive when paramedics arrived and was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

The district attorney's office said the investigation determined that the actions of Wiza and Trane contributed to the crash that resulted in the death of the 15-year-old girl. Trane was under the influence of alcohol and drove through a red light at the intersection at Quinby Drive. Wiza was under the influence of cannabis and was traveling southwest out of the parking lot and crossed into the northbound lane to enter the intersection. While executing a search warrant, investigators found a quantity of suspected cannabis and various drug paraphernalia inside of Wiza's vehicle.

Wiza is scheduled to be sentenced on August 8. He faces a maximum sentence of 15 years in prison and remains released on bail set at $5,000 cash or bond.

Trane is scheduled to be sentenced on August 13. He faces a maximum sentence of seven years in prison and was released on bail set at $5,000 cash or bond.