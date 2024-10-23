Driver who was under the influence of cannabis sentenced for crash that killed 15-year-old girl in Hamburg

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that a 19-year-old male from Williamsville was sentenced Tuesday in Erie County Court to one to three years of incarceration and his license was revoked in connection to a deadly crash on August 20, 2023, on McKinley Parkway.

He was sentenced as a youthful offender due to his age at the time of the crime. The DA's office said prosecutors and the victim’s family stated their objection to youthful offender status and requested that the court impose the maximum possible term of incarceration, which would have been up to 15 years in prison.

*Editor's note: Previous stories on this crash identified the driver, because he was sentenced as a youthful offender we will no longer identify him.*

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of McKinley Parkway and Quinby Drive just before midnight on August 20, 2023. The district attorney's office said a Chevrolet Express van, operated by Justin Trane, was traveling north on McKinley Parkway when it collided with a Subaru Forester, driven by the youthful offender, he exited a parking lot and entered the northbound lane on McKinley.

Trane was the only occupant of the Chevrolet Express van and was taken by ambulance to ECMC where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The youthful offender was also transported to ECMC where he was treated for injuries to his head, face and pelvis. The front seat passenger of the Subaru, a 16-year-old female, was taken to Oishei Children’s Hospital and treated for a concussion and lacerations. The rear passenger, a 15-year-old female, was unresponsive when paramedics arrived at the scene and was transported to Oishei Children’s Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

According to the district attorney's office, the investigation determined that the actions of Trane and the youthful offender contributed to the crash.

The district attorney's office said Trane was under the influence of alcohol and drove through a red light at the intersection at Quinby Drive. The youthful offender was under the influence of cannabis and when he exited the parking lot he crossed into the northbound lane to enter the intersection. Investigators found a quantity of suspected cannabis and various drug paraphernalia inside of the youthful offender's vehicle.

The youthful offender, who was 18 years old at the time of the crime, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree vehicular manslaughter in May.

In August, Trane was sentenced to six months in jail followed by five years of probation. He pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree vehicular manslaughter and his driver’s license was revoked. If his license is restored, he will be required to install an ignition interlock device in his vehicle for one year