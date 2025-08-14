Driver seriously injured in head-on crash on Sheridan Drive in Amherst

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — Amherst police are investigating after a driver was seriously injured in a head-on crash on Sheridan Drive on Thursday.

The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. on Thursday on Sheridan Drive in the area of Fleetwood Terrace. Police said a 74-year-old woman from Williamsville was driving east and crossed into the westbound lanes and struck a vehicle head-on.

The driver of the other vehicle, a 19-year-old man from Buffalo, was seriously injured. The 74-year-old woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Both were treated at the scene and taken to ECMC for treatment.

Police ask anyone with dash cam video or security camera footage to contact them at (716) 689-1311.