Driver seriously injured in crash involving dump truck and tractor-trailer in Niagara County

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash involving a dump truck and tractor-trailer in the Town of Pendleton.

The crash occurred just before 10 a.m. at the intersection of Campbell Boulevard and Lockport Road.

The sheriff's office said when deputies arrived on scene the dump truck was leaning on its side up against the tractor-trailer. The driver of the dump truck was trapped inside, had to be extricated, and then was transported to the hospital for possible serious injuries.

Niagara County Sheriff's Office

According to the sheriff's office, after initial investigation, it is alleged that the driver of the tractor-trailer failed to yield the right of way to the dump truck at the intersection. The driver of the tractor-trailer was issued five universal traffic tickets.

The road will be closed for clean-up of the diesel fuel and further investigation.