Driver seriously injured after crashing into tow truck on I-290

AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver was seriously injured after crossing two lanes of traffic and hitting a tow truck on I-290 on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Amherst police, just after 12:30 p.m., a gold 1994 Saturn was driving westbound in the left lane on I-290 west in the area of I-990 when it crossed over the center lane and right lane. It then struck a United Auto Towing tow truck that was parked on the shoulder of the roadway, assisting a motorist who was disabled and off the roadway.

Police said the driver of the Saturn suffered serious head, chest and abdominal injuries and was taken to ECMC. The driver's identity has not been released.

No other injuries have been reported.

The crash is under investigation and anyone who may have witnessed the crash or may have dash-camera footage is asked to contact the Amherst Police Department at 716-689-1311.