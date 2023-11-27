Driver seriously hurt after school bus carrying 18 students crashes in Allegany County

WELLSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver of a school bus for the Wellsville Central School District was seriously hurt in a crash this morning on State Route 19 in Allegany County.

New York State Police say bus 156 was hit by another vehicle as it was transporting students to the Wellsville Secondary School. Eighteen passengers were on board at the time. None of the students was seriously hurt. The driver, however, suffered serious injuries and was taken to Jones Memorial Hospital.

Students were also taken to the same hospital as a precaution for further evaluation, the district said. The school principal was notifying the parents of each student by phone.

Media are being kept at a distance from the crash scene at this time.

This is a developing story.