Driver sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Joshua L. Wright of Lackawanna was sentenced in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of four to 12 years in state prison.

According to the DA, on June 5, 2025, Wright was intoxicated and recklessly drove in the wrong direction on Skyway, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. 28-year-old Shabrina Grant of Buffalo was a passenger in Wright's vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright and the driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old woman, were taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for injuries.

Wright pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in February.