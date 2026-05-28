Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to aggravated vehicular homicide

JOSHUA WRIGHT.jpg
Erie County District Attorney's Office
JOSHUA WRIGHT.jpg
Posted

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 28-year-old Joshua L. Wright of Lackawanna was sentenced in Erie County Court to an indeterminate sentence of four to 12 years in state prison.

According to the DA, on June 5, 2025, Wright was intoxicated and recklessly drove in the wrong direction on Skyway, causing a head-on crash with another vehicle. 28-year-old Shabrina Grant of Buffalo was a passenger in Wright's vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. Wright and the driver of the other vehicle, a 46-year-old woman, were taken by ambulance to ECMC to be treated for injuries.

Wright pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated vehicular homicide in February.

apps.jpg

Stay connected by downloading the WKBW app