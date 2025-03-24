Driver sentenced for killing man and woman in Humboldt Parkway crash in March 2024

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver who killed a man and a woman in a crash on Humboldt Parkway in March 2024 has been sentenced.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 24-year-old Devin M. Ford of Buffalo was sentenced in State Supreme Court to four to 12 years in prison.

Authorities said on March 21, 2024, Ford was driving at a high rate of speed north on Main Street in Buffalo when he caused a collision with another vehicle at the intersection of Humboldt Parkway. Ford didn't have his headlights at the time of the crash and was taken into custody as he attempted to climb out of his vehicle through the front passenger door.

Ford was transported to ECMC for evaluation and the four occupants of the other vehicle were taken by ambulance to ECMC.

The district attorney's office said the driver of the other vehicle, 27-year-old Nasir Musazada of Buffalo, was working as a rideshare operator at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead at the hospital. His rear driver-side passenger, 26-year-old Morgan Ehrenbeit of Ohio, also died at the hospital. Another rear-seat passenger, a 31-year-old man from Ohio, was seriously injured and is still in a long-term rehabilitation facility. The front seat passenger, another 31-year-old man from Ohio, was released from the hospital after receiving treatment for injuries to his spine and ribs.

In January, Ford pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree manslaughter, one count of second-degree assault and one count of third-degree assault.