Driver saves family from flames shooting from their North Tonawanda home

NORTH TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dawn Miller, a driver coming from a Buffalo State basketball game, saw flames shooting into the air from the 900 block of Fairmont Ave residence.

"The flames coming up from the side of the house up to the roof and my thought was if my family was there," Miller says. "They didn't know what was happening I'd think anybody would do the same thing. I would hope."

Miller tells 7 News she immediately called 911 and beeped her horn as a way to get the family's attention to get out of their house.

She says the family told her they had no clue the fire began upstairs.

"I don't consider myself as a hero, I don't see myself as a superstar. I just see myself as someone who was driving by and did the right thing," Miller says.

Miller says she continues to pray for the family.

"I'm so glad you're safe, and I was there," she says.

The North Tonawanda Fire Department says the investigation continues for the cause of the fire.