Driver pleads guilty to DWI after injuring pedestrian in hit-and-run near Highmark Stadium

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 31-year-old Anthony R. Mayo of North Tonawanda pleaded guilty in Erie County Court to one count of driving while intoxicated and one count of leaving the scene of an incident without reporting resulting in personal injury.

According to the DA, on December 22, 2024, Mayo was operating a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol and hit a pedestrian on Abbott Road in the Town of Orchard Park. Mayo drove away from the scene without reporting the incident to the police, and the victim, a 39-year-old man from Rochester, was taken by ambulance to ECMC.

Police initiated a traffic stop of a vehicle with front-end damage that matched the description of the suspect vehicle involved in the hit-and-run, traveling from Abbott Road onto Milestrip Road, and Mayo was arrested.

According to the DA, the victim was hospitalized for several days to receive treatment for injuries to his head and foot.

The DA said Mayo faces a maximum of 364 days in jail and is scheduled to be sentenced on October 30. He remains released on his own recognizance.