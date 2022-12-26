Driver of stolen vehicle strikes building and Jamestown police cars during pursuit

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WKBW) — Jamestown police announced an arrest was made after a vehicle pursuit on Sunday.

Police said officers responded to a business on North Main Street to check on a vehicle that was reported stolen out of the Town of Ellicott. As officers arrived, a man was observed entering the vehicle in the parking lot of the business.

According to police, the vehicle allegedly drove away and refused to pull over which led officers on a pursuit through the north side of the city where the driver struck a building just outside the city limits. Police said the driver attempted to flee the scene by striking a patrol car numerous times and striking a second patrol car and almost hitting an officer.

The pursuit came to an end when the vehicle crashed into a ditch and became inoperable, police said.

31-year-old Joseph James was taken into custody and charged with the following: