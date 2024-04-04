Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Driver killed in tractor-trailer rollover on I-90 near 33

Driver killed in tractor-trailer rollover on I-90 near 33
NITTEC
Driver killed in tractor-trailer rollover on I-90 near 33
Posted at 12:49 AM, Apr 04, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-04 00:49:33-04

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in a rollover accident on the I-90 Wednesday night.

State Police responded around 8:30pm, to a crash on I-90 eastbound near the exit to Route 33. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead while being transported to ECMC.

The I-90 eastbound right lane and the eastbound entrance ramp at exit 51 are closed until the tractor-trailer is removed, but there are no traffic delays.

Police have not said how the crash may have happened. The driver's name has not been released.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_50662_7Things_Social_1024x512_w.jpg

Plan your weekend with these 7 things to do!