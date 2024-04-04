Driver killed in tractor-trailer rollover on I-90 near 33

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The driver of a tractor-trailer was killed in a rollover accident on the I-90 Wednesday night.

State Police responded around 8:30pm, to a crash on I-90 eastbound near the exit to Route 33. Police say the driver and sole occupant of the tractor-trailer was pronounced dead while being transported to ECMC.

The I-90 eastbound right lane and the eastbound entrance ramp at exit 51 are closed until the tractor-trailer is removed, but there are no traffic delays.

Police have not said how the crash may have happened. The driver's name has not been released.