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Driver killed in commercial vehicle rollover in Allegany County

A driver was killed Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in the Town of Rushford, according to officials. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Route 7B and involved a commercial vehicle that rolled over. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities have not released the driver’s identity or additional details about what led to the crash. The investigation remains ongoing, and officials said more information will be released as it becomes available.
Driver killed in commercial vehicle rollover crash in Allegany County
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RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday in the Town of Rushford.

According to officials, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Route 7B and involved a commercial vehicle that rolled over.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the driver’s identity or any additional details on what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said they will release more information as it becomes available.

WATCH: Driver killed in commercial vehicle rollover in Allegany County

Driver killed in commercial vehicle rollover crash in Allegany County

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