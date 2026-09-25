Driver killed in commercial vehicle rollover in Allegany County

RUSHFORD, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday in the Town of Rushford.

According to officials, it happened around 12:30 p.m. on County Route 7B and involved a commercial vehicle that rolled over.

The driver was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the driver’s identity or any additional details on what led to the crash.

The investigation is ongoing, and officials said they will release more information as it becomes available.

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