Driver killed after liquid manure truck rolled over in the Town of Elba

TOWN OF ELBA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A man from LeRoy was killed after a liquid manure truck rolled over in Genesee County on Wednesday.

The Genesee County Sheriff's Office said the dispatch center received a 911 call reporting the rollover on Arnold Road in the Town of Elba at 11:18 a.m.

Upon arrival, the truck was rolled over in a ditch, and the driver, 62-year-old Joseph Merica of LeRoy, was trapped. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff's office said preliminary investigation showed that the truck was heading south on Arnold Road and was negotiating a left curve when it started to roll and landed on its roof.

The primary cause is still under investigation, and the sheriff's office asks anyone with information to contact Deputy Jon Dimmig at (585)345-3000 ext. 3243.