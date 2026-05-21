Driver hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following Cambria crash

CAMBRIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's Office is investigating a crash that left a man hospitalized in the Town of Cambria on Thursday.

It happened at Cambria-Wilson Townline Road. A witness said a 1987 American Motors General Humvee was driving southbound when it crossed into the northbound lane. According to the witness, the car crossed back into the southbound lane before exiting the road into a ditch, where it hit a tree.

The 55-year-old driver was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight with life-threatening injuries. His name has not yet been released.

This is an ongoing investigation.