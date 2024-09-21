Driver hits pedestrian and several vehicles in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — An investigation is underway after a driver hit a pedestrian and several parked vehicles Friday night in Buffalo.

It all happened just before 10:30 p.m. on Deerfield and Fernhill Avenue.

Investigators said a Honda Civic hit several unoccupied parked vehicles and then a pedestrian before leaving the scene.

Officers found the vehicle shortly after. According to police, the driver is currently outstanding.

Police said the pedestrian, a 47-year-old Buffalo man, was taken by ambulance to ECMC with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential line at (716) 847-2255.