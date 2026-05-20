Driver facing charges after crash in Batavia that injured 3 people and damaged 8 vehicles

BATAVIA, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver has been charged after a crash in Batavia in March that injured three people and damaged eight vehicles.

Batavia police said Christopher J. Parker was arrested for first-degree assault, first-degree reckless endangerment and was issued multiple uniform traffic tickets. Parker was arraigned at Batavia City Court and released under the supervision of Genesee Justice and will be back in court on June 16.

The crash occurred around 7:40 a.m. on March 23 at the intersection of West Main Street and Oak Street.

Police said one of the vehicles was fully engulfed in flames, with at least one occupant trapped inside, and several citizens assisted in attempting to extinguish the flames before City of Batavia Fire arrived. The occupant was rescued from the vehicle and transported to Strong Hospital via Mercy Flight with life-threatening injuries.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed that the vehicle that was engulfed in flames was traveling east on W Main Street at a high rate of speed and allegedly ran the red light, colliding with a vehicle that was lawfully in the intersection traveling north on Oak Street. Due to the high speed of the vehicle, other vehicles that were stopped at the intersection facing west were also struck.

WATCH: Three injured in multi-vehicle crash in Batavia