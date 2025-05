AMHERST, N.Y. (WKBW) — A medical emergency led to significant delays on the I-290 westbound on Monday.

Amherst Police said a driver suffered a medical emergency Monday evening and crashed near the Main Street exit.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. According to police, no one else was hurt.

WKBW

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information should call Amherst Police at (716) 689-1311.