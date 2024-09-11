Driver dead after crash in the Town of Somerset

SOMERSET, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Niagara County Sheriff's office is looking into what caused a deadly crash in the Town of Somerset at the intersection of Lake and Carmen roads.

Officials say a car driving on Lake Road hit a Nissan around 2:30p.m. on September 10th after the Nissan failed to yield the right of way.

The 78-year-old driver of the Nissan was taken to ECMC by Mercy Flight and later died.

The other driver was taken to Lockport Memorial Hospital to be treated.

Both names have not yet been released.