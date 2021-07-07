Driver critically wounded after being shot and crashing into a home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A 25-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot while driving and then crashing into a house.

Buffalo Police say the man was driving on Winslow Avenue near Fillmore Avenue around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday night when he was shot. His vehicle then struck a pole and then crashed into a house on Winslow Ave..

The man was taken to ECMC where he is listed in critical condition. Investigators say they recovered an illegal handgun from the vehicle and there are charges pending.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential TIPCALL Line at (716) 847-2255.