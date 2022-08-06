Driver charged with DWI after hitting City of Tonawanda police vehicle

CITY OF TONAWANDA (WKBW) — A Tonawanda man is facing DWI charges after hitting a City of Tonawanda police vehicle.

The incident happened today just after 5 a.m. at the intersection of Deleware and Delton Street.

According to officials, 41-year-old Jason Quest rear-ended a police car as it was stopped at a red light.

Quest was allegedly swerving and admitted to officers that he had been under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

Field tests determined that Quest was under the influence and he was charged with a DWI and additional traffic violations.

The collision did not result in any injuries to the drivers.