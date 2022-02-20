Watch
Driver charged in deadly hit and run in Lockport

Niagara County Sheriff's Office
Investigators have made an arrest in a deadly hit and run in Lockport.
Posted at 7:20 AM, Feb 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-20 07:20:24-05

LOCKPORT, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Lockport man is facing charges following a deadly hit and run crash.

Nathan Marziale, 38, is charged with one felony count of leaving the scene of a fatal accident.

According to the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office, Marziale hit a 28 year-old man as the victim was crossing in front of 6694 Dysinger Road around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. The pedestrian later died at Eastern Niagara Hospital Lockport. His name has not been released.

An investigation led to the discovery of the 2018 BMW X5 that detectives say was involved in the crash and left the scene.

Marziale is being held in the Niagara County Jail as he awaits arraignment.

