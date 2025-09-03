Driver arrested, passenger drowns after high-speed police chase ends in Erie Canal

ORLEANS COUNTY, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Monroe County man is facing charges after a deadly incident on the Erie Canal.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says deputies tried to stop 43-year-old Ryan Armstrong who was operating a U-Haul on Tuesday night, after receiving reports that he and his passenger had stolen merchandise from a Walgreens in Brockport.

WATCH: Raw scene video shows aftermath of high-speed police chase

Authorities say Armstrong refused to stop and led police on a dangerous pursuit that reached speeds of more than 85 miles per hour. They say Armstrong eventually drove onto an Erie Canal Service road and into the canal as he tried to get away. Deputies say Armstrong was able to swim away, but his passenger was unable to do so and drowned.

The sheriff's office then used drone technology to locate Armstrong and take him into custody. He's been charged in Orleans County with Manslaughter in the Second Degree and is currently being held without bail.