Driver and tow truck driver facing charges after two-car crash on the 190

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Following a two-car crash on the I-190, a driver and the tow truck driver who responded are facing charges in connection to the crash.

New York State police said around 3 a.m. on January 29 police were advised by U.S. Customs they were attempting to stop a driver who was traveling southbound in the northbound lane on the I-190 from the Peace Bridge. Police said the vehicle, a 2013 Dodge, continued to flee and attempted to exit on to the I-90 east when it was involved in a head-on crash with a 2014 Buick.

The driver of the Dodge, Kody K. Damian-Salley, 27 of Buffalo, was transported to ECMC for minor non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick was transported to ECMC for serious non-life-threatening injuries. Both vehicles were towed by Davron Towing.

Damian-Salley faces the following charges and was released with appearance tickets returnable to the Town of Cheektowaga Court on February 22:

Assault second degree (recklessly cause serious injury with weapon or dangerous instrument)

Unlawful Fleeing a Police Officer in a Motor Vehicle second degree (cause serious physical injury)

Reckless Driving

Police said in the days after the crash a relative of the driver of the Buick went to Davron Towing to retrieve personal property from the vehicle and reported to police that a wallet containing a significant amount of cash was missing from the vehicle. The missing wallet contained an Apple tag which allowed the owner to track the location and information led troopers to the home of Davron Towing driver Andre D. Simmons, 49 of Cheektowaga.

Simmons was charged with Grand Larceny fourth degree (property greater that $1,000) and released with an appearance ticket returnable to the Town of Cheektowaga Court on February 18.