Driver and passenger killed in crash on the I-190 south near the Peace Bridge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — New York State police are investigating a fatal crash that occurred shortly after midnight on the I-190 south near the Peace Bridge.

Police said 36-year-old Rebecca A. Vosburgh of Cheektowaga was traveling south on the I-190 when her vehicle struck the guide rail, became disabled, and partially blocked both lanes. A short time later a tractor-trailer traveling south struck Vosburgh's vehicle, jackknifed, and went through the guide rail on the right shoulder.

According to police, the driver of the tractor-trailer was unable to avoid the collision "due to the crest of the highway and low visibility."

Vosburgh was extricated from the vehicle and transported to ECMC where she was pronounced dead. 58-year-old James M. Papaj of Tonawanda, a passenger in Vosburgh's vehicle, was extricated from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

A Buffalo woman who pulled over on the shoulder to render assistance after the initial crash and the driver of the tractor-trailer were not injured. The woman's vehicle was parked on the shoulder and sustained minor damage.

The crash caused the I-190 south to be closed for a period of time. All lanes were reopened by around 6:30 a.m.