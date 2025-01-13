Driver accused of striking Erie County Sheriff's deputy directing traffic outside of Highmark Stadium

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A driver is accused of striking an Erie County Sheriff's deputy directing traffic outside Highmark Stadium after the Buffalo Bills game against the Denver Broncos.

The alleged incident occurred around 6 p.m. in the area of Southwestern Boulevard and Touchdown Drive.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies stopped all lanes of traffic exiting Touchdown Drive onto Southwestern Boulevard to allow pedestrians to safely cross. 37-year-old Dominique Tabb of Buffalo was allegedly in the left exit lane and cut in front of a vehicle in the right exit lane and attempted to turn onto Southwestern. Tabb allegedly refused commands from the deputies to stop and accelerated and struck a deputy and endangered numerous pedestrians.

The sheriff's office said the vehicle became stuck in traffic and deputies were able to catch up, Tabb allegedly refused commands to exit the vehicle and resisted arrest.

Tabb was taken into custody, charged with the following offenses and processed and released on an appearance ticket:



Second-degree reckless endangerment

Resisting arrest

Obstruction of governmental administration

Reckless driving

Aggravated unlicensed operation

Numerous VTL violations

The sheriff's office said the deputy struck, remained on post and completed their shift.