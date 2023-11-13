Drake and J. Cole to perform at Buffalo's KeyBank Center on February 27

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Four-time Grammy-award winner and multi-platinum-selling artist Drake will bring the "It’s All A Blur Tour - Big As The What?" tour to Buffalo's KeyBank Center on February 27, 2024.

Grammy-award-winning artist J. Cole will join Drake on select dates on the 2024 tour, including the stop here in Buffalo.

A Cash App presale begins on Wednesday. Tickets will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa starting at 11 a.m. on Wednesday through 10 p.m. on Thursday.

A release says Cash App Cardholders can use the first nine digits of their card to access the presale and then complete the purchase using their card. You can find more information here.

The presale will be followed by the general on-sale on Friday at 11 a.m. online here.

The tour kicks off on January 18 and wraps up on March 27.

Thu Jan 18 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena +

Fri Jan 19 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Mon Jan 22 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Thu Jan 25 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

Mon Jan 29 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center +

Tue Jan 30 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Fri Feb 02 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Wed Feb 07 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Thu Feb 08 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena +

Mon Feb 12 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

Fri Feb 16 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

Tue Feb 20 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center +

Wed Feb 21 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center

Sat Feb 24 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Tue Feb 27 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Sat Mar 02 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

Tue Mar 05 – Memphis, TN – FedExForum

Sun Mar 10 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena

Thu Mar 14 – Belmont Park, NY – UBS Arena ~

Mon Mar 18 – State College, PA – Bryce Jordan Center ~

Sat Mar 23 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena ~

Wed Mar 27 – Birmingham, AL – The Legacy Arena at BJCC ~

+ Rescheduled dates

~ Without J. Cole