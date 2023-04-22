'Fit for a King' drag king brunch bringing support and community to Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY — On Saturday, 716 Pride hosted their first Drag King Brunch at Hombre Y Lobo.

716 Pride owner Robyn Buyskes says the event was the first venture of the organization that is dedicated to providing a safe space for the LGBTQ+ community.

"Drag Brunches are extremely popular," said Buyskes, "We wanted to give them that new experience because it gives the community the opportunity to come together that is supportive and safe."

One Drag King, Freddie Hercury, began their drag career during the pandemic, and experiencing a live audience again brings them the most thrilling moments.

"Drag is what you want it to be and everyone can do what they want. I have seen it evolve where drag is more fluid, its art and its a way to find family," said Hercury.

716 Pride is hosting drag rookie nights every first Tuesday of the month starting on May 2nd at Gypsy Parlor.