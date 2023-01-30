Drag Brunch tradition alive and well in Buffalo

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — It's a celebration of good food and good fun at Buffalo's original Drag Brunch.

This event happens once a month at Tappo Pizza on Chandler Street, but it's been an ongoing tradition for 6 years now.

Keke Valasquez-Lord hosted Sunday afternoon.

She's been performing for more than 20 years here in Buffalo, getting her start at a club in East Buffalo.

She says it's all about expressing yourself and having a good time on a Sunday afternoon.

If you missed this month's Drag Brunch, the next one is about a month away on February 26.