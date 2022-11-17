Dr. Stephen Turkovich named president of Oishei Children’s Hospital

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dr. Stephen Turkovich, who currently serves as Chief Medical Officer at Oishei Children's Hospital, has been named president of the hospital.

Dr. Turkovich takes over for Allegra Jaros, who announced in September that she was leaving to become the president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida. Kaleida Health said Jaros will remain at Oishei until the end of 2022 to help plan for an orderly transition.

“Dr. Turkovich is an enthusiastic and steadfast advocate for the kids and families in our community. He is a thoughtful and well respected leader, a trusted medical expert and someone who works tirelessly to collaborate with organizations throughout Western New York to positively impact the health and well-being of our community.” - Don Boyd, president and CEO of Kaleida Health

“I’m incredibly honored and humbled to serve as the next leader of Oishei Children’s Hospital and grow our national reputation as we build upon the extraordinary legacy of our hospital and health system. We have tremendous opportunities ahead by expanding and cultivating new collaborative relationships across our community while enhancing our advocacy efforts regionally and statewide.” - Dr. Turkovich

Kaleida said a search for Dr. Turkovich’s replacement as the chief medical officer will commence in the coming days.