Dr. Jennifer Burris appointed as president of SUNY Buffalo State University

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State University of New York Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to name Dr. Jennifer Burris as president of SUNY Buffalo State University.

Currently serving as Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Lenoir-Rhyne University, Dr. Burris's appointment is effective July 1.

Dr. Burris will take over for Dr. Bonita Durand, who has led Buffalo State University as Interim President since June 2023. The SUNY Board of Trustees also announced that, in honor of her service, it adopted a resolution reappointing Dr. Durand as President for the remainder of her tenure.

"I am deeply honored to be named the eleventh president of Buffalo State University. I am grateful to the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chairman Tisch, and Chancellor King for entrusting me with this opportunity. I was drawn to this position because of Buffalo State’s place as SUNY’s urban-engaged anchor institution, a powerhouse for social mobility that creates life-changing opportunities for first-generation and transfer students. I want to thank President Bonita Durand for her dedicated stewardship; I am proud to build upon the foundation she and the faculty and staff have strengthened. My first priority is to listen to our students, our faculty, our staff, and the Western New York community, as we write the next chapter of Buffalo State’s storied history together." - Dr. Jennifer Burris