Dr. Caroline Attardo Genco appointed as president of the State University of New York at Buffalo

BUFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The State University of New York Board of Trustees voted Tuesday to name Dr. Caroline Attardo Genco as president of the State University of New York at Buffalo.

Currently serving as Provost and Senior Vice President at Tufts University, Dr. Genco's appointment is effective August 10.

Dr. Genco will take over for Dr. Satish K. Tripathi, who has led SUNY Buffalo as President since 2011. The SUNY Board of Trustees announced that, in honor of his service, it adopted a resolution appointing Dr. Tripathi as president emeritus and university professor.

"The State University of New York at Buffalo is an exceptional institution and I am truly honored to be appointed the next president. My sincerest thanks to Chairman Tisch and all members of the SUNY Board of Trustees, Chancellor King, and the members of the State University of New York at Buffalo Presidential Search Committee for this opportunity to serve both the exceptional students, faculty, and staff at the university, as well as the wider Buffalo community, where I grew up. I am excited to build on the university's strengths, and the tremendous work of President Emeritus Tripathi, to continue to move the State University of New York at Buffalo forward into a bold future." - Dr. Caroline Genco