Dozens showed up to 2024 Presidential Debate watch party in Buffalo 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of people showed up to the Seneca One Tower in Buffalo Thursday night to watch the first 2024 presidential debate.

As people were tuning in, 7 News reporter Yoselin Person had the chance to ask people on both sides of the political aisle their thoughts.

WKBW

"I’m voting for Trump which will be some type of surprise because of the color of my skin, but Trump I feel like he can get us off of this economic disaster," Kenyada Davis, a Trump supporter.



WKBW

"If the candidates are Trump or Biden I’m going to vote for Biden. But I’d like to see a real contest where all the candidates will bring issues to the forefront. The whole point of an election is not to pick a winner is to lift up issues," says Duncan Kirkwood, a Biden supporter.

WKBW

“ It’s about the economy. We created historic jobs the most jobs I think in any administration. The stock market is soaring," says Tim Cooper, a Biden supporter.



WKBW