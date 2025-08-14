Dozens of moms graduate from Catholic Health's parenting program that guides first-time mothers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday morning dozens of first-time mothers gathered at the Buffalo Zoo for a special graduation ceremony from Catholic Health's Nurse Family Partnership. The two-year free parenting program provides a registered nurse, who does weekly home visits, to a low-income mother. The nurse is with the mom from when she's 28 weeks pregnant until the child is 2-years-old.

"This program is extremely special, because it helps first-time moms who may get lost in the system," said Taylor Rutt, Catholic Health Manager of Community Programs.

One of the moms who graduated was Jennifer Gauthier, from Elma.

"I actually was in active addiction when I first got pregnant, and I have been in recovery since," explained Gauthier, who was there with her son Parker. He recently turned three.

Gauthier was paired up with Julie Avarello, an RN with more than 40 years of experience.

"I consider this not even a job," said Avarello. "I love it so much. I love working with with first time moms."

"Julie was not only a support for me emotionally, and there physically for me, but she, she supported me," said Gauthier. I had so many unknowns of having, you know, a baby and she really just stood by my side, you know, when I didn't have anyone."

Soon-to-be moms can apply to the Catholic Health Nurse Partnership Program here. Women who are eligible must be:



Pregnant with your first child

Less than 28 weeks pregnant

Eligible for WIC or Medicaid

Resident of Erie or Niagara County

"What's the difference between you then and now? I asked Gauthier.

She responded: " I love life today, and I'm proud of who I am, especially as of who I've become as Parker's mom. It all kind of stemmed from the support that I got. If I didn't have the nursing family partnership when I first was pregnant. I don't know that I would be on the path I am right now."