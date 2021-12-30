Dozens of firefighters work two-alarm fire at Buffalo Grand Hotel early Thursday

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Buffalo firefighters were called out to battle a fire that broke out at the Buffalo Grand Hotel early Thursday morning.

The Buffalo Fire Department told Channel 7 News the fire started around 1:00 a.m. in an area that was under renovation near the hotel's ballroom. It spread to an adjacent parking ramp from there.

The department says it evacuated between 50 and 60 guests in the hotel when they arrived because they were not sure of the extent of the fire. Those guests were allowed back in a couple of hours later after crews determined the fire wouldn't spread to the hotel area.

Buffalo Police blocked Church Street outside the hotel, right at the exit ramp from the 190 just before 3:00 a.m. It was reopened by 4:00.

The fire department says it took them until after 4:00 a.m. to bring the fire completely under control; it also knocked out power to the hotel. It's not clear when power will be restored.

One firefighter was hurt when they fell down some stairs and was taken to ECMC to be evaluated.

Division Chief Daniel Bossi said, "It was a lot of hard work. There was a lot of walking and a long hose lay, and there was a lot of shuffling of crews. But with only having one minor injury, I think we escaped this pretty well."

No one else was hurt.

The fire department estimates the fire did millions of dollars in damage.