Dozens of firefighters respond to intense fire in Getzville apartment building

NEW YORK (WKBW) — The Amherst Police Department and the Getzville Fire Department were called to battle a fire that broke out at an apartment building early Sunday morning.

Police say they were called to a structure fire on Sunday around 5:40 a.m. at 68 Stonington Lane.

The Getzville Fire Department, Snyder Fire Department, East Amherst Fire Department, and Swormville Fire Department extinguished the intense flames and ventilated the apartment building.

Amherst Police advise drivers and pedestrians to avoid Dodge Road and Campbell Boulevard, if possible.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. 7 News will update you as we learn more.