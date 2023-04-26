Dozens of customers show up at Downtown Bazaar to head back to their favorite food vendors

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Five Bazaar businesses are back up and running at the Downtown Bazaar by WEDI after a fire ripped through the Bazaar’s previous location on Grant Street.

The new location is on Main Street where several customers tell 7 News they’re excited to order their favorite foods.

“The Pattaya Street Food that was always the staple for us.” says Michael Sawyer, a committed customer “Getting smoothies on a hot summer day, getting some snacks so it really feels good to be back and have the opportunity to get some delicious food.”

Pattaya Street Food is known for representing Asian Street Food such as Bubble Tea.

The owner and his worker say they’re thrilled to be back serving Western New Yorkers.

“It’s really cool you know and getting to see new people, people we haven’t seen since the fire happened so it’s nice getting back out there,” says Zita Manuel, a worker at Pattaya Street Food. “I’m very happy,” says Soe Win, owner of Pattaya Street Food. “A lot of people from the community are coming here to support.”

The Director of External Relations of WEDI, Erin Kelly, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person she has goosebumps seeing her business partners being able to get back on their feet.

“And it finally happened and they were patient and it’s really a family when you work for WEDI and when you’re one of our clients and donors,” Kelly says.

Kelly says WEDI plans to expand Bazaar by having a second Bazaar opening in the fall on Niagara Street.

“And we're on track. That’s the building we own and it has been under construction for the last three years,” she says. “So we’re super excited about the next one and there might be a future where WEDI has two Bazaar’s.”

The Downtown Bazaar by WEDI is open Monday through Friday from 11 am to 8 pm.