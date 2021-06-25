Dozens of Buffalo Police officers respond to overnight scene on French Street

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Buffalo Police officers responded to an overnight scene in Buffalo's MLK Park neighborhood.

Officers were initially called to the scene on French Street between Fillmore Avenue and Kehr Street around 12:00 a.m. Friday.

American Medical Response told 7 Eyewitness News they transported one person from the scene to ECMC. That person's condition is not known at this point.

It's not clear exactly what happened there or why so many officers were on-scene.

7 Eyewitness News has reached out to Buffalo Police to learn more information but the department has not yet responded.

This is a developing story and we will update you as we learn more information.