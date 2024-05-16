Dozens hope Buffalo Common Council add rental inspectors to budget 

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens of Buffalonians stood in front of Buffalo Common Council Wednesday night hoping the city would take action and add rental inspectors to the city’s budget.

“Buffalo has the oldest housing stock. We have over two hundred children a year being poisoned by lead,” says Janayia Capers, a housing justice organization of PUSH Buffalo. "This is one of the reasons why this law is very important and we also want to have safe housing that’s affordable for everyone.”

Councilman Rasheed Wyatt is pushing council members to rethink the budget’s nine percent property tax increase, and the domino effects it could have.

“So many people are going to be hurt by this so if we can make some amends to it,” he says. “I would be interested in seeing a significant decrease. We can’t just be at nine percent.”

Council President Chris Scanlon tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person there are talks underway to add seven inspectors to the budget.

“We had conversations with our commissioner about bringing those seven inspectors out immediately,” Scanlon says. “Once the budget hits, they can get their training and get out as quickly as they can.”

The council has until next Wednesday to make final determinations on what’s in the budget.

Mayor Byron Brown has until June 8th to sign the budget into law.