Dozens bump, set and spiking all to support and help someone close to their hearts

BUFFALO N.Y. (WKBW) — Dozens came together to hit the volleyball court all for a good cause. A volleyball tournament at D'Youville is a fundraiser for a man named Josh Lund.

Josh shared he loves being on the court but hasn't been able to play for the last month. He was diagnosed with what's called Guillian Barre - a condition where the immune system attacks the nerves.

He got an infection that left him on a ventilator for a week, and during that time he was paralyzed from the neck down.

His friend Emily Dowdall and teammates set up the tournament to fundraise and support him and his family.

"Josh is just one of the kindest people so it was kind of a no brainer when I decided to do this for him and I know how supportive him and his family are, so I'm glad I could do this," she said.

Lund said he is so grateful for those around him.

"Me and my family are just kind of speechless, cuz everybody that's showed them love and support when I wasn't even able to comprehend what was going on so it just, it means the world to me and my family," he said.

He stated he has plans to get back on the court soon as he is making great progress in his recovery.

