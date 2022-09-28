Downtown food pantry reaching unnoticed communities

DOWNTOWN BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A year-long effort is highlighting an issue that affects tens of thousands of Western New Yorkers in Erie, Chautauqua, Niagara and Cattaraugus counties.

They could be your neighbor, your co-worker or you friend. More than 164,000 Western New Yorkers are facing food insecurity, according to Collin Bishop, chief communications officer with FeedMore WNY.

"Meaning that they do not have consistent access to healthy nutritious food for a healthy and active lifestyle," Bishop said.

On Wednesday, FeedMore WNY, Catholic Health and D'Youville University leaders got together on the university's campus where they highlighted an almost year-old program called Food FARMacy.

"And our goal is to reach as many individuals as we can," Joyce Markiewicz, EVP/chief business development officer with Catholic Health, said.

Food FARMacy helps anyone with getting groceries. Other services include a free year-long program that allows you to meet one-on-one with nutritionists and even taking cooking classes, but this program is reaching a community that often goes unnoticed.

"When I first saw it and I found it I was like 'breath of fresh air,' you know? I was able to get some groceries," Sydney Millace said.

Millace is a senior at the university.

"There's been times where I've been on the run between classes and I'm able to grab something I got from the food FARMacy which is nice because I may not have had that before," she added.

Between rent and tuition, getting groceries and knowing how to properly fuel her body became tough. It's a similar story for many college students.

"Food insecurity is unfortunately common on college campuses and certainly D'Youville University is no different, so we do see a need," Megan Whelan, Associate Dean with the School of Health Professions and associate professor of Nutrition and Dietetics Department at D'Youville University.

She said so far, Food FARMacy has served:



690 households

More than 1,000 people

20,000 pounds of food

More than 70,000 meals

"I think that this is the most helpful, to be honest, that we have on campus," Millace said.

Millace ended up enjoying the program so much that she now works for Food FARMacy.

If you are interested in seeing if you are qualified for Food FARMacy and to get started, you can visit the food pantry representative on the second floor of the Health Professions Hub on the D'Youville campus located at 301 Connecticut Street.

The hub is open Tuesday and Thursdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To learn more you can contact Katie Morris at 716-829-7736 or kmorris@feedmorewny.org.

