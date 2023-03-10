Downtown Central Library temporarily reduces afternoon hours due to safety concerns

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Central Library in Downtown Buffalo announced it is slashing its hours, at least temporarily, Thursday evening.

Effective Friday, March 10 the Buffalo and Erie County Public Library told 7 News it will close to the public at 3 p.m. on weekdays, due to safety concerns for patrons.

The director of the library said in a statement they have seen more and more incidents involving youth that are creating an environment that is not what patrons expect.

Buffalo & Erie County Public Library director, John Spears said, "A lot of teens that have been here in the after school hours and that have been creating disruptions. They have been fighting. I don't want to make it seem that it's just them though. We've seen issues throughout the day but there's no question that most of the incidents are occurring after 3 o'clock."

The library director said this brief pause will allow the library to figure out a new strategy to move forward, in a way that welcomes the teens that offers services and makes everyone feel welcome at the library.

No word on a timeline for hours to return to normal.