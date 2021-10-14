Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Downtown Buffalo Central Library holding used book sale starting October 21

items.[0].image.alt
WKBW
Six Seuss books will no longer be published.
BOOKS.jpg
Posted at 5:22 PM, Oct 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-14 17:22:13-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Downtown Buffalo Central Library is holding a used book sale starting on Thursday, October 21.

Thousands of books, CDs, and DVDs will be available for 25 cents each.

The sale runs at 1 Lafayette Square during the following dates and times

  • Thursday, October 21 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Friday, October 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Saturday, October 23 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.
  • Sunday, October 24 from 12 noon to 4 p.m.

You must wear a mask inside the library.

For more information you can call (716) 858-8900 or click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!