Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Douglas Jemal purchases HSBC Atrium near Canalside

Canalside
Paul Ross
Canalside in Buffalo
Canalside
Posted at 11:00 AM, Dec 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-17 11:00:29-05

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Developer Douglas Jemal has purchased the HSBC Atrium building across from KeyBank Center near Canalside.

According to The Buffalo News, Jemal paid $9 million for the nearly vacant building on Friday and plans to convert it into more apartments.

In addition, The Buffalo News said Jemal plans to add a parking structure near the building with stores and other services.

The project is estimated to take about 15 months to complete. You can read more on The Buffalo News website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
BUFFALO_BILLS.png

Buffalo Bills