Douglas Jemal purchases HSBC Atrium near Canalside

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Developer Douglas Jemal has purchased the HSBC Atrium building across from KeyBank Center near Canalside.

According to The Buffalo News, Jemal paid $9 million for the nearly vacant building on Friday and plans to convert it into more apartments.

In addition, The Buffalo News said Jemal plans to add a parking structure near the building with stores and other services.

The project is estimated to take about 15 months to complete. You can read more on The Buffalo News website.