Douglas Development in negotiations to purchase The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora

EAST AURORA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Douglas Development is in negotiations to purchase The Roycroft Inn in East Aurora, Inn manager Dan Garvey tells 7 News. The news was first reported by the East Aurora Advertiser.

According to Garvey, the deal that he called "incredibly exciting" would include The Inn at 40 South Grove Street, the Roycroft Chapel at 5 South Grove Street and a parcel of land at South Grove and Main Streets. The Roycroft Campus would continue to be owned and operated by the Roycroft Campus Corporation.

Garvey said the plans are in the “infancy stage” but are moving forward.

The Roycroft Inn opened in 1905 "to accommodate visitors and artisans looking to experience this emerging community and style," according to its website. The Inn, as part of the Roycroft Campus, received National Historic Landmark status in 1986.

Douglas Development, led by developer Douglas Jemal, has large portfolio in Western New York which includes Seneca One Tower, the Statler, Hyatt Regency Hotel, HSBC atrium, the former Hotel Henry and more.