Douglas Development collaborating with Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra for free community concert

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Philarmonic Orchestra and Douglas Development are collaborating to present Buffalo residents with a free community concert.

The concert, called "The BPO Brass & Friends," will take place on May 13 at 5 PM in the Seneca One Auditorium.

"We're ecstatic to team up with the BPO for the concert on Thursday. We're bringing world-class talent to the tech hub for our tenants and the greater community to enjoy," Director of Business Development at Douglas Development Sean Heidinger said. "Our team is focused on making Seneca One the most innovative, collaborative, dynamic space to live or work in WNY and it is our connectivity with cultural institutions that are allowing us to do so."

Tickets are not required for this event.