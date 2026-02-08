Double stabbing kills one, injures another in Orleans County

SHELBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — One person is dead, and another seriously injured, following a double stabbing in Orleans County.

The Orleans County Sheriff's Office says it received reports of a disturbance at a home on South Gravel Road in the Town of Shelby just before noon Saturday.

Inside, deputies found two victims, both with multiple stab wounds.

One of the victims was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other was taken to ECMC with serious injuries.

The Orleans County Sheriff says there is a suspect in custody, and they put up a fight before being arrested.

"Upon arrival, the deputy approached the house, and he was confronted by a male with a knife, who came at the deputy," Orleans County Sheriff Christopher Bourke said. "The deputy tased him, taking him down. He still wanted to fight, ending up in a physical altercation, where the deputy was able to take him into custody."

No deputies were injured in the struggle.

The Sheriff's Office has not released any names at this point.