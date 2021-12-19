Watch
Double shooting kills woman, injures teenager in Buffalo

Police asking for public's help in solving this case
(Source: Pixabay)
Police
Posted at 6:43 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 18:43:55-05

BUFFALO, NY (WKBW) — Police are trying to solve the case of a deadly double shooting in Buffalo this weekend.

Officers say somebody drove two female shooting victims to ECMC just before 5:30 Sunday morning.

An 18 year old woman was already dead, and a 16 year old girl is now in stable condition.

Detectives say the two victims were attacked while they were inside a car near Northampton Street and Humboldt Parkway shortly after leaving a party.

Police have not released their names.

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police Confidential Tipcall Line at (716) 847-2255.

