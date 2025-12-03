Department of Transportation removes 'illegal' CDL Training Centers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The U.S. Department of Transportation removed or "put on notice" thousands of CDL training providers for failing to meet "standards of readiness." However, organizations removed from the registry say they weren't providing the training.

The U.S. Department of Transportation removed nearly 3,000 commercial driver's license training providers from the nationwide FMCSA Training Provider Registry for allegedly falsifying training data, keeping inaccurate documentation and neglecting curriculum standards.

About 11 of those removed providers are located in Western New York, while another 4,500 providers were placed on notice for "potential noncompliance."

Providers "Involuntarily Removed"



Buffalo Sewer Authority

Wellsville Central School

Village of Lancaster Dept of Public Works

Pavilion Central School

Jamestown Board Of Education

Holmes Driving School INC

Haskell Tree Service

Grand Island Sales & Service Inc.

Geiter Done of WNY

EWP Lumber INC

Chautauqua County Chapter, NYSARC INC.

Providers "Placed on Notice"



University at Buffalo - Parking and Transportation

Buffalo CDL Training Institute

Wyoming Central School District

West Valley Central School

Village of Cattaragus

U-Haul Company WNY

Town of Tonawanda Water & Sewer Maintenance Division

Town of Pendleton Public Works

Town of Lancaster - Highway Department

T/O East Otto

Sweet Home Central School District

Rich Products Corporation

Meyer Septic LLC

Jamestown Board of Public Utilities

Irish Companies

Giorgios the Main Event LTD

Eden Central School District

Durable Transport Inc

City of Tonawanda

Benjamin Outdoor Services, LLC

Bemus Point Central School

Belfast Central School

B.T.S. Services Inc.

Art Hill Excavating, Inc.

Akron Central School

WKBW

"As with every industry, there are some bad actors. And I'm hoping that through this action, they can remove a number of them," said Bob Rich, CEO and founder of shipping intermediary ROAR Logistics. "I want to know that the places that are left standing at the end of the day are the best of the best… and that [we can] trust that drivers [in control of] those 80,000 pound rigs have been trained with the highest of standards."

WATCH: Department of Transportation removes 'illegal' CDL Training Centers

Department of Transportation removes 'illegal' CDL Training Centers

The Buffalo Sewer Authority said it has "not served as a training program for commercial driver's licenses in over a year."

“Buffalo Sewer Authority has not served as a training program for Commercial Drivers Licenses in over a year.



“This needed service to ensure the safety of the residents of the city of Buffalo for the training of our larger vehicle drivers is currently being provided through a partnership with the Buffalo Employment and Training Center (BETC).



“The removal of our training program from this registry is a housekeeping operation that we are glad to see the federal government undertaking at this time to ensure that drivers are not being provided with fraudulent training utilizing our name and reputation.”

Jamestown Central School District said its drivers are trained through the Southwestern Central School District, not their own program.

“Jamestown Public Schools is aware that the U.S. Department of Transportation recently removed several entities from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration’s Training Provider Registry (TPR). The Jamestown bus garage appears on that list; however, this is strictly a clerical designation and does not reflect any current training practice or safety concern as JPS drivers’ training is reported through the Southwestern Central School District’s TPR.



All JPS driver trainees continue to complete the full federally required ELDT (Entry-Level Driver Training) curriculum, including behind-the-wheel instruction, proficiency assessments, and documented certification before any road test is scheduled. Safety and compliance remain our highest priority, and our shared transportation program fully meets all federal and state requirements.” John Spacht, Transportation Director for Jamestown, Southwestern, and Frewsburg school districts

Also, among the 25 providers placed "on notice," Rich Products Corporation said they haven't used their license frequently enough.

"Rich Products is not on this list for any rule violations. When the Department of Transportation (DOT) launched its Entry Level Driver Training Program, we registered, but we have not used it frequently enough to maintain our certification. This is an administrative matter only, not an infraction.



Our DOT Compliance, Safety, Accountability (CSA) scores remain excellent, and we are fully compliant with all transportation regulations."

The Buffalo CDL Training Institute, also listed as "on notice," closed more than 2 years ago in April 2023.

The US Department of Transportation didn't respond to requests for comment.