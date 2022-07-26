Dorms and college roots are helping Bills create off the field chemistry

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WKBW) — If you went to college and lived on campus, you know how crowded and occasionally not so ideal a dorm room can be. They aren’t the most perfect circumstances, especially for NFL players.

During Buffalo Bills training camp, the players are doing just that at St. John Fisher University. Going to dining halls, staying in the dorm rooms, and using the common spaces when they’re not practicing on the field.

"It definitely takes me back man," Linebacker, Tremaine Edmunds said

They’re all truly embracing the college experience. To a degree, that’s what this is all about.

"Obviously, being back at our facility is like home to us, but when you come to this location, it forces guys to hang out with one another," Edmunds said.

Veterans mixing with younger players. Having an atmosphere where everyone is in one spot. It’s almost pushing the players to come together now. That’s saying something, because this is already an incredibly tight knit group to begin with.

"It forces guys to develop relationships with people that just got on the team that you might not know a lot," Edmunds said.

But having this added chemistry will only help the team when the season’s opening kickoff takes place.

"I think it's a big advantage. We could use that and it'll go a long way for us," Edmunds said.

Ping pong tournaments, eating turkey burgers (which have been an absolute hit in the locker room), and of course, spending time together. These are all things that lighten things up for a team that has a lot of expectation and pressure heading into this NFL season.